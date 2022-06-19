ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Juneteenth Sounds of Freedom concert returns to Virginia Union

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — The Juneteenth Sounds of Freedom concert returned to Virginia Union University Saturday.

The free event was held at the Hezekiah Walker Center For Gospel Music.

Performers included Walker, who said one of this year's theme was celebrating seniors.

Accordingly, JenCare held a health fair for seniors at the event.

Juneteenth commemorates when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

Last year, Congress and President Joe Biden moved swiftly to make Juneteenth a national holiday. It was the first time the federal government had designated a new national holiday since approving Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

Henrico Citizen

PHOTOS: Henrico County’s Juneteenth celebration

Henrico County hosted its second-annual Juneteenth celebration June 18 at Dorey Park in Varina, featuring entertainment, vendors, food, fireworks and more. Thousands of people attended the event, which celebrated the date (June 19, 1865) on which the last remaining former slaves in the United States (in Galveston, Texas) learned that they had been freed by President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which had been issued more than two years earlier.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
