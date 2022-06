(Des Moines, Iowa) -- Des Moines Police say they're seeing a rise in minors possessing guns illegally. Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek says the number of guns illegally possessed by people age 17 and younger has gone up by 640% in the last decade, up from 5 in 2012 to 37 in 2021. He says the Des Moines Police Department has confiscated more than 330 guns obtained illegally or used irresponsibly so far this year. Parizek recommends gun owners not leave their firearms in their car, as guns can be stolen from vehicles.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO