MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A biker was killed in an accident on I-40 Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:00 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an accident at I-40 West and Chelsea Avenue involving a motorcycle and sedan.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No word on what led to the crash.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group