ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, OH

PHOTOS: Captains vs. Beloit, June 18, 2022

By Tim Phillis
News-Herald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos from Captains vs. Beloit, June 18, 2022, by Tim...

www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald.com

Steve Trivisonno named 2023 inductee into Ohio’s football coaches hall of fame

Longtime Mentor football coach and educator Steve Trivisonno can put another tag next to his name. Trivisonno has been named as one of six inductees into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class. He will be inducted next June in a Hall of Fame class that includes Paul Kopko (Ashtabula St. John/McDonald), Dan Yeagley (South Range), Ken Meyer (Marion Local), Doug Frye (St. Mary’s) and Gerald Cooke (Watkins).
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Asa’s Angels slates benefit golf outing

The nonprofit organization Asa’s Angels will sponsor a benefit golf outing on July 24. “Swing for the Kids with Asa’s Angels” will take place at Powderhorn Golf Course, located at 3991 Bates Road in Madison Township. Shotgun start will be at 11 a.m. Tickets are $100 per...
MADISON, OH
News-Herald.com

Blackbrook Audubon invites all to monthly Important Bird Area walk

Blackbrook Audubon welcomes birders of all skill levels to its monthly Important Bird Area walk at 8 a.m. June 26. Birders will meet at the entrance gate to the utility pipeline access road, an otherwise restricted area, by the intersection of Woodridge Lane and Forest Road in Mentor. This will be a closed program with group birding together, not the open-house style that’s offered by the Marsh Nature Center staff.
MENTOR, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Beloit, OH
Sports
City
Beloit, OH
News-Herald.com

Heart of Gold, in Cleveland’s Ohio City, is eclectic and fun | Restaurant review

A recent trend in the restaurant scene of Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood has been longtime fixtures closing and reopening with new concepts. Diners are still waiting for the reimagined ventures at the former Flying Fig and Bier Market/Bar Cento locations, and the former Plum on Lorain Avenue might be the first to have a new spot up and running.
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

2022 News-Herald baseball all stars

The third baseman and pitcher for the Hilltoppers proved to be the spark they needed to make a run to the Division II state championship. Hall recorded a .403 batting average with 21 RBI with nine of those coming in the playoffs. As he was in the No. 2 hole for Chardon, Hall didn’t always have chances to drive runs in, but when he saw runners on, he was able to drive them home. Hall was also dominant from the mound, as he posted a regular-season ERA of 2.44 with 27 strikeouts. But in the postseason he took his pitching performances to the next level, as he posted a 1.65 ERA and 17 punchouts. He also recorded two saves in the state semifinal and final, which locked up the title for the Hilltoppers. The Alcorn State signee did everything he could to make sure his team was state champion to end the season, which included returning to the mound against Hoban after he pitched the first 3 1/3 innings in the bottom of the sixth.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad a suitable celebration

A dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was the setting when four onetime News-Herald colleagues recently reunited. It had been at least 30 years since most of us had worked together and, except for me, all had moved on to other employment as writers. But now our former editor had moved back to Ohio, and we wanted to reconnect.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captains
News-Herald.com

Army Band to perform at Mentor Civic Amphitheater

The Ohio National Guard’s 122nd Army Band returns to Mentor Civic Amphitheater for a free performance at 7 p.m., June 29. Since 1944, the Ohio National Guard’s 122nd Army Band has been a staple of the musical tradition of the United States military in Ohio, according to a news release from the city. Members of the band hail from every corner of Ohio (plus a few from other states) to strengthen troop morale and build a positive connection between the public and the Ohio National Guard.
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

The Righteous Brothers bring decades of experience to MGM Northfield show

Nearly six decades later, music fans have yet to lose that lovin’ feeling for The Righteous Brothers. Not only is the duo’s 1964 No. 1 hit “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” listed as the most played song in radio history, but it also received a second life in Tom Cruise’s 1986 film “Top Gun.”
NORTHFIELD, OH
News-Herald.com

Lake County PERS group to learn about senior crime prevention

The next meeting of Lake County Public Employee Retirees, Inc. Chapter #28 will be at noon on July 7 at Pine Ridge Country Club, 30601 Ridge Road, Wickliffe. The program is Senior Crime Prevention presented by the Willoughby Police Department. There will also be a 50-50 drawing. Lunch is $18...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News-Herald.com

New Lake County Commissioner Mark A. Tyler sworn in

The unoccupied seat on the Board of Lake County commissioners is no more, as Mark A. Tyler was sworn in June 23 during the body’s regular meeting in Painesville. Tyler — who served as mayor of Kirtland from 2007 to 2015 and as councilperson-at-large from 2001 to 2007— was appointed to the position, per Ohio Revised Code, by the Lake County Republican Party Central Committee June 16, ending a 43-day vacancy.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Fairport Harbor receives $350,000 state capital grant for portion of transient-marina project

The Fairport Harbor transient-marina project has gotten a financial boost after the village’s government recently received a $350,000 state capital grant. That money will be used to fortify and enhance a boaters beach, which is just one part of a project involving construction of a transient marina with many new amenities. This marina will be located at the northern end of Water Street, along the Lake Erie shoreline.
FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Lake Erie College receives statewide tutoring grant

The Lake Erie College School of Education has received full funding for its Statewide Tutoring Grant Proposal in the amount of $499,857 from the Ohio Department of Education, officials recently announced. The partnership grant brings the School of Education together with four local school districts — Painesville City Local Schools,...
PAINESVILLE, OH
News-Herald.com

Teens can make ocean-themed jewelry at Mentor library

Teens can bring a bit of the beach to their next bash after they make seashell and ocean-themed necklaces and bracelets at 6:30 p.m., July 5, at Mentor Public Library’s Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave. The jewelry making is free and open to everyone entering seventh through 12th grade....
MENTOR, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy