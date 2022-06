BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pod community for the homeless population in Burlington is one step closer to getting off the ground. The Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday night signed off on the 30-pod project, but it has a few caveats. DRB members said for a permit to be issued, they want to see a management plan. That should include an agreement that an organization will be in place to oversee and manage the site off of Elmwood Ave. That’s been a challenge in getting this project started.

