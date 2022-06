Do you know this man? He is a suspect in a larceny of a weedeater and a case of roundup chemical from a Hugo area business. The suspect was seen driving a Silver Mazda 6 car, with a rear spoiler, roof antenna and silver 5 spoke rims. If you know the identity of this suspect, please call the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office at 252-559-6118.

LENOIR COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO