No child should ever have to go without food, but the harsh reality is many children do often miss meals during the summer months when school is no longer in session. The Natrona County School District, a couple of local churches (Christ United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church), the Casper Recreation Center and the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming have all partnered together to make sure children 18 years old and younger have free lunch and snack options all summer long.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO