ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Crawford, Giants pounce on shaky Pirates bullpen in 7-5 win

By WILL GRAVES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhREu_0gFGWmna00
1 of 12

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The San Francisco Giants don’t overwhelm with their bats. Or their pitching. Or their defense. Their margin of error isn’t quite as wide as the two rivals they are trying to chase down in the loaded NL West.

That’s fine with manager Gabe Kapler, who is happy to play the matchups, substitute freely and rely on a fair amount of grit and veteran leadership to hang around in one of the hottest races in baseball.

Brandon Crawford delivered a pair of late RBIs and the Giants took advantage of a shaky performance by Pittsburgh’s bullpen to rally for a 7-5 win on Saturday that pushed San Francisco to a season-best 10 games over .500 (37-27).

The surge has the Giants in the mix with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in one of the toughest divisions in the majors.

“We’re a mix-and-match team style of club ... the team that finishes the game is probably not going to be the team that starts the game,” Kapler said.

It certainly wasn’t at sun-splashed PNC Park. Seven different Giants scored, six different players drove in runs, and starting pitcher Alex Wood (5-5) and five relievers did just enough to give San Francisco its 13th win in its last 19 games.

“We’re pretty comfortable making sure that everybody is ready for every big moment and then those guys do a great job of preparing themselves for those,” Kapler said.

Crawford tied the game at 4 with an RBI single off Pirates reliever Wil Crowe (3-4) in the sixth and provided some insurance with a n RBI double in the ninth after Pittsburgh intentionally walked Brandon Belt.

The 35-year-old Crawford — a three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion who entered the day hitting just .219 as he nears the midway point of his 12th season in San Francisco — still bristles when opponents make it a point to face him instead of a teammate.

“I get (the walk) in a way but you definitely want to do some damage up there after something like that,” Crawford said.

Wilmer Flores and Austin Slater homered for the Giants and Luis González added two hits for San Francisco, including an RBI double in the eighth.

Alex Wood (5-5) surrendered a three-run homer to Pittsburgh’s Diego Castillo in the fourth but hung around long enough to win his second straight start. Wood allowed four runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

San Francisco reliever Jake McGee got Pittsburgh’s Tyler Heineman to pop out to Flores at first base with the bases loaded to end the eighth after a 10-pitch at-bat to preserve a one-run lead. Camilo Doval retired the Pirates in order for his 11th save and second in two days.

Pittsburgh starter Jose Quintana allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings before the bullpen let it slip away.

Crowe allowed each of his first four batters to reach on two walks and two singles. Crawford’s liner up the middle scored Thairo Estrada to pull San Francisco even, and pinch-hitter Mike Yaztremski followed with a sacrifice fly to put the Giants in front.

Chris Stratton came on in the eighth and walked the first two batters he faced before giving up a shot to González that scored Darin Ruf as the Giants clinched their first series win against the Pirates since 2017.

“The (Giants) make you command the ball on the plate,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “We did not command the ball on the plate. They stayed with their approach. I think that’s what you see out of good, veteran hitters. It’s why they’re in the position they are, and it’s why they won 100-plus games last year.”

Daniel Vogelbach hit his third career pinch-hit home run in the eighth for Pittsburgh and Castillo drove in four runs — tied for the most by a Pirate this season — but it wasn’t enough to blunt the momentum of a June swoon that’s dropped Pittsburgh to a season-worst 14 games below .500 (25-39).

PEGUERO ARRIVES

Pittsburgh shortstop prospect Liover Peguero went 1 for 3 in his major league debut. At 21 years and 170 days old, Pegeuro — called up from Double-A Altoona on Friday after infielder Tucupita Maracana was placed on the COVID-19 injured list — became the youngest Pirate to reach the majors since Aramis Ramirez, who was 19 years and 335 days old at the time of his debut on May 26, 1998.

MERCEDES CLAIMED

The Giants claimed catcher/first baseman Yermín Mercedes off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento. To make room for Mercedes on the 40-man roster, San Francisco designated catcher Michael Papierski for assignment.

Giants: Alex Cobb (3-2, 5.73 ERA) returns from a stint on the injured list with a strained neck to make his ninth start of the season in Sunday’s series finale.

Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.07) is 0-2 in his career against the Giants. Keller has pitched well of late, posting a 2.76 ERA over his last three starts. following a brief stint in the bullpen.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of crucial arbitration hearing

New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge remains without a long-term contract and is set for an arbitration hearing on Friday to determine his salary for the 2022 season. The Yankees offered Judge a deal worth $17 million for the season, though he’s seeking somewhere close to the $21 million range, according to reports. Ahead […] The post Yankees star Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of crucial arbitration hearing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Wil Crowe
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Jake Mcgee
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Alex Cobb
FanSided

3 Red Sox trade rumors they should turn into reality

These three early Boston Red Sox trade rumors need to become a reality. Boston Red Sox trade rumors have shifted from Beantown’s baseball club going from sellers to buyers. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and everyone else is no longer available. Boston is going for it. The Red Sox aren’t...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MLB pitcher is now a massive bodybuilder

Kyle Farnsworth has not played for an MLB team since 2014, but we now have a good idea of what the former reliever has been doing with his time — getting jacked. Farnsworth revealed on Twitter this week that he is entering his first bodybuilding competition on Saturday. The 46-year-old certainly looks ready for the event.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#San Diego Padres#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Rbi
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to bizarre pregame ejection

Tuesday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox was a back-and-forth affair that saw the White Sox pull out the victory in the bottom of the 12th inning. The game featured some questionable calls, to say the least, from home plate umpire Doug Eddings. Eddings missed a season-high 29 ball-strike calls behind the plate on Tuesday night, with an overall correct call rate of 86.2 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Braves fans take Joc Pederson appreciation to next level

In a tie game, Braves fans still gave Joc Pederson a standing ovation in his final at-bat for the San Francisco Giants. For Pederson to receive a standing ovation pregame would be fairly normal for a fan favorite returning to his old stomping grounds. However, for Atlanta baseball fans to...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Why Paul DeJong could soon be called up by the St. Louis Cardinals

Why Paul DeJong could soon be called up by the St. Louis Cardinals as he continues to play well with Triple-A Memphis. This past offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals front office elected to go with Paul DeJong rather than pursue a generational class of free-agent shortstops. It turned out to be a massive mistake, as DeJong struggled and was eventually optioned to the minors in hopes of recapturing his swing and confidence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 180 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .227 batting average with a .604 OPS, 2 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
MLB

Here are the All-Star Ballot standings so far

The races to determine who will advance to Phase 2 of the fan voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard are starting to take shape. The first round of voting will determine two of the All-Star starters -- the top vote-getter in each league -- and which players will advance to the final round of the fan voting for the All-Star Game, which takes place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

955K+
Followers
462K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy