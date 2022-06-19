ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Force Racing glad to be back racing on Father's Day

By Jeff Birchfield
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL — The John Force Racing team is glad to have the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway back on Father’s Day weekend. Drivers from the team met with local media Friday afternoon to talk about a variety of topics. Each of them mentioned what it would mean to win...

Kingsport Times-News

Teague, 74, among Kingsport Speedway leaders

Local racing legend Brad Teague is in the lead pack at Kingsport Speedway. Teague, who has a combined 294 starts in NASCAR’s top three national series, posted a third-place finish in last Friday’s 60-lap Late Model Stock feature. His black No. 3 Chevrolet led the first 11 laps of the race.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals earns status as marquee event

BRISTOL — The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals took center stage in American motorsports Sunday with an off week for the NASCAR Cup Series and IndyCar. Bristol Dragway proved to be the ultimate showcase with a huge turnout of fans, along with picture, perfect weather conditions. Getting a smooth run down the track made it challenging for the drivers, but interesting for the fans.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Smith, executive chairman of BMS parent company, dies

Bruton Smith, the legendary businessman and racing promoter, died Wednesday. He was 95. Smith, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016, was the founder and executive chairman of Sonic Automotive, which operates over 160 dealerships in 23 states; and Speedway Motorsports, which has 11 premier properties including Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway, which is set to host this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band set to return to Carter Fold

HILTONS — The Carter Family Fold crowd will see a Hiltons regular with the Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band this weekend. The band will perform at the Fold on Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Hiltons. Appalachian Trail is made up of veteran instrumentalists, singers and songwriters from the...
HILTONS, VA
Johnson City Press

The day Sam Snead played at Elizabethton Golf Course

ELIZABETHTON — The William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament is set for this weekend, but nothing that happens at Elizabethton Golf Course will top a match that was held almost 50 years ago. Back in 1972, Sam Snead and his nephew J.C. Snead came to town for...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucketneers back in TBT

East Tennessee State will again be represented in The Basketball Tournament this summer. The Bucketneers, a team made up mostly of former ETSU players, are in the field for the $1 million winner-take-all tournament, which begins July 24. Last year, the team made it to the Sweet 16 before losing...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Doughboys earn seventh win in last 11 games

Johnson City’s slow start has kept the Doughboys fighting to stay out of the cellar in the Appalachian League’s West Division. However, winning for the seventh time in 11 starts, the Doughboys can lay claim to higher aspirations. This time it was Danville that fell victim to the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Payne's Johnson City journey involves healing, hope for future

Ethan Payne is working hard this summer, grinding away at-bats in the heat of the Appalachian League for the Johnson City Doughboys. He would much rather be in Omaha, Nebraska. Unfortunately, Payne and his University of Tennessee teammates didn’t make it to the College World Series, losing a tough best-of-three...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr.

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr. passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on June 19 after a brief illness. He was born in Hampton, TN on July 11, 1941. He grew up in TN and Mishawaka, IN. He served as a morse code operator in the US Air Force from 1959 – 1965 and was stationed in Japan and Alaska.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 23

June 23, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported bits and pieces of news from around the area. Several advertisements were also scattered amongst the news items. “W.S. Hickey’s babe is improving.”. “T.A. Cox, Esq., of Johnson City, was in town last...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Rainbow Festival to be held in Johnson City on Saturday

The first of what organizers hope will be an annual regional event marking Pride Month and highlighting LGBTQ+ issues will be held Saturday in Johnson City. WHO: The Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities is hosting the Inaugural Pride Rainbow Festival. The center is located in the King Centre, 300 E. Main St., Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Billy G. Shelton

JOHNSON CITY - Billy G. Shelton, 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Agape Rehabilitation & Nursing. Billy G. Shelton, 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Agape Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. For more information, contact Morris-Baker Funeral Home &...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

TWRA releases the identity of man found in the Holston River

SURGOINSVILLE- Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have released the identity of the man who died in the Holston River on Wednesday evening. They identified the man as Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 51, of Ridgefields Road in Kingsport. He was found dead in the Holston River near the Christians Bend Boat Ramp after 5 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

TWRA: Man killed in Hawkins County boating accident

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a man’s death Wednesday evening near a Hawkins County boat ramp. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a man was found dead next to a single-passenger boat next to the Christians Bend Boat Ramp. The TWRA said the man was found lying face down in the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Terry Ralph Shipley

GRAY - Terry Ralph Shipley, 73, of Gray passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at The Cranberry House in Newland, NC with his family by his side. He was a native of Washington County and was a son of the late Cecil and Mary Cross Shipley. Ralph helped everyone and was a hardworking man. He loved going to Church, singing in the choir and watching westerns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Larry Raphael (twin brother), Cecil Lee (Doc), William (Dub), James and George Shipley; two sisters, Pauline Shipley Ward and Marie Lowe.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Isabelle Crowder Jones

Isabelle Crowder Jones, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep following a brief illness at Johnson City Medical Center, Monday evening, June 20, 2022. Mrs. Jones was born on August 9, 1926, in Rosehill, VA to the late Reverend Issac Garfield Crowder and Maude Withrow Crowder. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Unicoi Co. High School after which she furthered her education attending Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN where she graduated in 1946 with an Associate of Arts Degree. During her time at Tennessee Wesleyan, her activities included the Christian Service Club, Y.M. -Y.W., Wesleyan Fellowship, member of the NOCATULA staff (yearbook) and member of ETA Upsilon Gamma Sorority. She was on the Tumbling team and played basketball in 1945 and captain of the team in 1946. She was voted Best Female Athlete in 1946. After graduating, she moved back to the Johnson City area. She worked for several years as a teller at First Federal Savings and Loan before becoming a staff assistant for the Sherrod Library at East Tennessee State University from where she retired. She married Jack Arnold Jones who was the love of her life in 1955. They lived in Johnson City, TN before returning to Unicoi in 1991to enjoy retirement on the golf course at Buffalo Valley.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TWRA IDs Kingsport man who died in boating accident

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) on Thursday identified a Kingsport man who died in a boating incident on the Holston River Wednesday. A release stated that Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 51, was found dead face-down in the Holston River following the boating accident. He was reportedly not wearing a lifejacket. Investigators […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Five Questions with Sophie Carter

Sophie Carter is a Science Hill graduate who just recently received the $500 Six Rivers Media/Johnson City Press Journalism Scholarship. She was the editor in chief for Science Hill’s student paper, the Hilltopper Herald, and plans to study journalism and anthropology at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Carter...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Motorcycle rally to be held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The riding club Southern Cruisers will host the Tennessee Ridge Runner Motorcycle Rally in Johnson City beginning June 23. The Southern Cruisers group has multiple events planned for this weekend, including a guided benefit ride, music, games, prizes and a chance to meet riders from different areas of the United […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

