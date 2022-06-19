Norman High Teacher Fired For Leaking Photos Of School Threat

A 14-hour-long Norman school board meeting ends with a high school teacher losing his job.

Board members voted 4 to 1 to fire Richard Cavett, who is accused of leaking photos of a school threat.

The photos were of graffiti in a school bathroom with the names of Norman North students.

Threats of killing the students and racial slurs were found written next to that.

Cavett had alerted the district first but believed they weren't doing enough.

Three parents testified at the hearing saying the teacher did the right thing.