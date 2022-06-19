ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Community Celebrates Juneteenth

By Anjelicia Bruton
 4 days ago
Hundreds of people are celebrating Juneteenth this weekend. They said Juneteenth symbolizes freedom to them.

Music and families filled Washington Park in Northeast OKC.

Many folks said that's what is so special about Juneteenth. You don't necessarily have to be related to celebrate with one another.

“It feels comfortable. It just feels at home. It just feels like we're all kin if you will. It's like a kinship,” Margaret Baldwin said.

Vendors and local businesses set up shop around the park allowing families to learn about services in the area and contribute to black businesses.

Local artists said art is everywhere and can be interpreted in so many ways just like Juneteenth, the day enslaved Black people were told they were free. Some see Juneteenth as a day of happiness.

“It means our freedom. Our independence. It's not something we hear about a lot in California a lot but since I've moved here to Oklahoma it's more celebrated,” Tannis Johnson said.

Others see it as just a step in the right direction. They said more work needs to be done.

“Black artists are so unappreciated for the work that we do. There's a whole market that hasn't really been tapped. People like us, look like us. Really don't think that there's money in it. Right but it's our job to educate,” Rico Young said.

