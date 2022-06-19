ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

State Trooper injured after crash Saturday morning

By 7 News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A New York State Trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday morning. Police say it happened around 8:25 a.m. on...

Man gets jail time for high-speed crash on Arsenal Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Glenfield man is going to jail for driving his truck more than 100 miles an hour on Arsenal Street in Watertown and crashing into an SUV. Skylar Willsie was sentenced Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to 3 months in jail and 5 years probation.
Watertown police see benefits of wearing body cameras

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department says it didn’t take long, but the force is already benefiting from wearing body cameras. The technology also means more sets of eyes on city streets. “When it’s rolling, it’s a nice security,” said Officer Travis Workman.
Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills passed away on June 15, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Lloyd was born October 20, 1932, the son of Clifford and Geneva Van Allen Fraser. He grew...
Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Memorial services for Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held on Friday July 1st, 2022, at 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church at 423 Ford Street in Ogdensburg, NY with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Betty J. Hull, 89, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Betty J. Hull, 89, of 1010 Washington St., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully June 22, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. It was her wish to donate her body to Upstate Medical University Anatomical Gift Program.
Linda E. Towne, 78, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Linda E. Towne, 78, of 607 State Street died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY where she had been a patient for a few days. Linda was born on December 29, 1943, in Hammond, NY to the late Oliver & Ruby (Smith) Gordinier. She attended school at the Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Linda was primarily a homemaker. Services will be held privately by the family. She married Donald Leroy Towne on February 8, 1960, in Harrisville, New York. Mr. Towne died in 1971. Linda is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Towne Morgan, Carthage; a stepson, Anthony Sakowski, Jr., North Carolina; a special friend, Tanya Hanzel, of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by many siblings, Thelma Marcellus, Leonna Pennock, Muriel Slate, Llewyln Gordinier, Oliver Gordinier, Anita Ellis, Merrill Gordinier, and a son- in law Titus Briscoe Morgan. She will be dearly missed, she was the most loving, caring person and would do anything for anyone. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.
June A. Lavine, 90, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for June A. Lavine, 90, of 34 Church Street, will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brasher with Rev. Garry B. Giroux, officiating. June passed away March 11, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements...
Biomass plant on Fort Drum could close next spring

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A biomass plant that provides Fort Drum with 100 percent of its energy could close next year after legislation supporting its operations failed to make it through Albany. The 32 employees who work at the biomass facility on Fort Drum were told this week...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be no jail time for a Great Bend woman who stole thousands of dollars from a Watertown law firm. Nicole Bennett pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court Wednesday to fourth-degree grand larceny. Last July, city police arrested Bennett for allegedly stealing $27,000 from...
Sally J. Parker, 62, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Sally J. Parker, 62, of Parker Family Farms, Chaumont, NY, passed away peacefully June 20, 2022, at her home where she was under the care of her family, guided by Hospice of Jefferson County, following a short and courageous battle with cancer. She was born...
Richard C. Baker, 77, formerly of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard C. Baker, 77, formerly of LaFargeville passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, while being a resident at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown since August 2019. Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 29, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown from 5:00 - 7:00pm. Funeral services...
Paul T. Adams, Sr., 70, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Paul T. Adams, Sr., 70, of River Street, passed away late Thursday evening, June 16, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. A graveside service with Military Honors will be at a later date and time to be announced in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. There are no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
John C. Webb, 58, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Webb, 58, passed away at his home in Watertown June 13, 2022. John, also known as Webby, was born in Watertown December 13, 1963, son of Theodore and Maria J. Tubolino Webb and attended Watertown schools. John worked for the Dulles State Office...
Eva B. Golding, 92, of Adams and formerly of Belleville and Henderson

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Eva B. Golding, 92, of Adams, and formerly of Belleville and Henderson, died early Monday morning June 20, 2022 at her home. There will be a private graveside service in the Woodside Cemetery, Belleville, NY, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the...
Scott V. Koss, 62, of Turin

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Scott V. Koss, 62, dead on Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home. Scott was born on July 7, 1959 in Plainfield, NJ, the son of the late Edward A. Koss, Sr. and Elaine Marlene (Kroener) Tremaine. He graduated from North Hunterdon High School in Annandale, NJ. He was employed by Altman Management Co. in Allentown, PA as a Maintenance Supervisor for property management at Allendale Apartments. Scott retired this year after 20 years of service. He enjoyed coming to his camp in Greig, and recently moved to the village of Turin.
Bernard G. Hynes, 85, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Bernard G. Hynes, age 85 of the West Lake Road in Heuvelton, will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday (June 23, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.
Watertown’s downtown block party series returns Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown’s block party series will return to Public Square for the first time since 2019 on Friday. The event will feature live music headlined by local band Annie in the Water, close to 40 vendors, food and drink, and activities for kids. The...
Samarco going to prison while manslaughter case proceeds

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man accused of causing the death of his infant daughter will be going to prison while his manslaughter case makes its way through the court system. Trevor Samarco had a court appearance Tuesday in Ogdensburg City Court, where the judge agreed to transfer...

