Wake County, NC

3 face 100-plus charges in North Carolina after theft of BMW, Ferrari, computers, guns

By Kathryn Hubbard
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that three suspects were arrested for dozens of burglaries occurring in northern Wake County.

The burglaries took place toward the end of May and into June. The sheriff’s office received more than 40 calls regarding individuals entering victims’ cars and opening their garage doors.

Luxury vehicles such as a BMW and a Ferrari, computers, guns and other personal items were stolen.

Deputies said other jurisdictions were also reporting the same style of crimes with suspects stealing cars, guns and entering garage doors.

The suspects were spotted on two occasions in what appeared to be stolen vehicles from the neighborhoods and officers chased the vehicles.

The cars that were stolen were found the next day and were abandoned at either an apartment complex, in downtown Durham or at a house under construction with the engines running.

Investigators arrested Isaac Joshua Munoz, 20, Keshaun Christopher Byrd, 20, and Nelson Gomez Perez, 19, a news release said.

The suspects were charged with 67 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, 17 counts of burglary, nine counts of larceny of firearms, eight counts of larceny of motor vehicles, four counts of damage to property and one count of larceny of ammunition.

During the arrests, sheriffs also discovered a juvenile female with the suspects that is reported missing in Pennsylvania. Wake County Child Protective Services and the Department of Homeland Security are investigating.

Munoz, Perez and Byrd.

Munoz is being held on a $2 million bond, Byrd is being held on a $300,000 bond and Perez is currently under a $50,000 secured bond at the Chatham County Jail.

Twelve Wake County Investigators were assigned to the case, along with the Technical Operations Division which includes the Criminal Analysis and Apprehension Team, Drugs & Vice, Tactical Response Team and the Crash Reduction Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming.

Comments / 21

Roxanne
4d ago

Employers can’t find enough workers in our country because people would rather steal than work.

9
WAKE UP America!
4d ago

Lock them up!! No more soft on crime!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

20
cbs17

Woman arrested, charged for Goldsboro car theft: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was arrested and charged in connection with a car theft in Goldsboro, police said. Police said Brittany Ashe Lucas was taken into custody on June 11 in connection to the May car theft. Officers said the car was stolen on May 7 from the 300...
GOLDSBORO, NC
