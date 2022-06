A Van Wert County runner hit the streets to make sure that other men don’t have to sleep on them. This is the second year that Shane Leeth has run a 4x4x48, which means running 4 miles, every 4 hours for 48 hours to raise money for Haven of Hope men’s shelter. The Christian-based shelter has been only open for a year and a half, and they average about 5 to 6 men a night. Besides helping put a roof over their heads, Haven of Hope also finds ways to help the men become self-sufficient and get out on their own. During this year’s run, Leeth got others involved including the coaches of the Crestview Cross Country team to run with him, and he is hoping to break last year's fundraising efforts of $7,000.

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO