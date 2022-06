ROCKINGHAM — Nigel L’Ron Brown, 50, of Hamlet, passed on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Outreach for Jesus, 440 Battley Dairy Road, Hamlet. Interment will follow at Richmond Memorial Park Cemetery, 1717 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham.

Public viewing will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Outreach for Jesus from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.