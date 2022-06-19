Tulsa Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Cashing Stolen Check

--- Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide after a man died when officers said he tried carjacking someone who had just done a favor for him. The shooting happened near Highway 412 and North Gilcrease Museum Road on Sunday. Tulsa Police said Desmond Cousino asked a man to hide his...
Tulsa police are asking for help finding the man who they say vandalized Cain's Ballroom. Officers shared surveillance video of a man throwing rocks at a window at Cain's last month, shattering it. Police ask that anyone who recognizes the man call crime stoppers at (918)-596-COPS.
Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase twice in one day. According to Tulsa Police, Christopher Manard led officers on a chase Wednesday afternoon but got away. Police say they recovered drugs Manard had allegedly tossed out of the car during that chase. Officers...
--- Tulsa Police are searching for a suspect after an 87-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck at a QuikTrip after they say someone tried to steal her car. Police say it happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning near 51st and Lewis. According to police, the woman was pumping...
Tulsa police were called to the scene after a chase ended in a crash near 11th and Harvard on Thursday morning. According to police, the vehicle was stolen out of Cherokee County and the owner, who was tracking the vehicle, alerted police that it was in the area of 11th and Harvard.
Investigators said they've caught the man suspected of starting a fire inside a Tulsa QuikTrip. The Tulsa Fire Department shared a photo of the man who they believe set the fire a few weeks ago. The department identified him as Joseph Eckhart. He's being held in the Tulsa County Jail...
We now know where 25 new license-plate reading cameras will be located in Tulsa. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) held months of public meetings to get input. In total, 25 cameras will go up in parts of North, South, and East Tulsa. The cameras are being tested so they're free...
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE 10:40 a.m.: Tulsa police said they arrested a man for stabbing an elderly woman at a Tulsa QuikTrip Wednesday morning. Donald Ray Shibley was arrested for the stabbing, and is also tied to a stolen car that crashed into a Mazzio’s Monday night. A...
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman faces charges after police say she drunkenly passed out behind the driver’s seat with two children in the car. Several witnesses called 911 Wednesday evening, reporting that a woman was passed out in the front seat of a sedan in the middle lane of Highway 169 near 51st Street.
SKIATOOK, Okla. — UPDATE, 6/21/22: Investigators with the Skiatook Police Department have released the police report from Francis’ arrest, revealing more details from the case. Officers responded to a Carl’s Jr. on W. Rogers Boulevard after a man reported the drugs in his meal. The man was on...
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly a week after a deadly hit-and-run - a family is still looking for answers and justice. Police said 45-year-old Caleb Lewis was killed when a white SUV hit him and drove off. It happened around 11 p.m., June 15th, near East 11th St. and East...
A customer at a Skiatook fast food restaurant got more than they bargained for on Monday after police said they found a bag of meth inside their bag after receiving their order. According to Skiatook Police, the customer found the small baggy with a "crystalline substance" inside their bag. Police...
Locust Grove Police said a new camera system, installed just two months ago, has been helping them catch people in stolen cars. They've recovered a half dozen stolen cars in the past month alone. Thanks to the Flock System cameras set up throughout Locust Grove, suspects driving through town are...
Tulsa Police say an eight-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car late Monday night near 46th Street North and M.L.K. Jr Boulevard. According to police, officers were called to the scene around 10 p.m. on Monday and found the child had been hit by a car driving southbound.
TULSA, Okla. — The mother of 21-year-old Tyler Unique McClain of Tulsa is speaking out after bodycam video shows police arresting Tyler. An arrest that Civil Rights attorneys call unconstitutional. Tyler was in a car accident in May of 2020, after hydroplaning. Federal lawsuit documents against Sebastian County Sheriff’s...
TULSA, Okla. — Police documents say a woman was arrested after she crashed her car multiple times in Tulsa while suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, with a child in the car. According to the documents, Tulsa police responded to a hit-and-run crash at East 51st Street...
25 new license plate reading cameras will be going up around Tulsa in just a couple of weeks. The solar-powered motion detection cameras will be put up in high-crime areas around the city. Tulsa Police held months of public meetings gathering input and researching the best areas to place the...
