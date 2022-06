The Washington County SPCA (WCSPCA) is in dire need of adoptive homes for dogs in their care. WCSPCA CEO Tonya Pete says they are in danger of needing to euthanize their sheltered canines to free up space. Pete says they have not had to euthanize for space in over 11 years, and they absolutely do not want to start now. She says the places they usually transport animals too are full.

