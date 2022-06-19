ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5 Double Play' game

By The Associated Press
bigrapidsnews.com
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigrapidsnews.com

Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:. 04-05-06-09-12-23-27-33-40-41-47-51-52-55-56-60-63-64-66-70-73-79.
DETROIT, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Supreme Court strikes down NY gun law

WASHINGTON — In a major expansion of gun rights, the Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public. The justices’ 6-3 decision follows a series of recent mass shootings and is expected to ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the nation’s largest cities — including New York, Los Angeles and Boston — and elsewhere. About a quarter of the U.S. population live in states expected to be affected by the ruling, the high court’s first major gun decision in more than a decade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Arizona lawmakers approve bipartisan $18 billion budget

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's legislature approved a bipartisan $18 billion spending plan early Thursday that will make substantial investments in public schools, build new highways and pay down long-term debts. Lawmakers in the House and Senate ended a months-long impasse, working through the night to approve the budget shortly...
ARIZONA STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Massachusetts man pleads guilty in pandemic loan fraud case

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who lied on his application for federal coronavirus business stimulus funds and then used some of the $400,000 he received to pay his mortgage has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, federal prosecutors said. Adley Bernadin, 44, of Stoughton, entered his plea in U.S....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

9th mayor in Puerto Rico this year accused of corruption

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former Puerto Rico mayor who vanished earlier this year while still in his position appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded guilty in a federal corruption case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said José Luis Cruz is accused of participating in a bribery conspiracy...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Play#Drawing#The Michigan Lottery
bigrapidsnews.com

California Senate rejects involuntary servitude amendment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate on Thursday rejected a proposal to ban involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration warned it could cost taxpayers billions of dollars by forcing the state to pay inmates who work while in prison a $15-per-hour minimum wage.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy