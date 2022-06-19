Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto Double Play' game

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Health and Human Services are on the hook for $200,000 in attorneys fees collected from a lawsuit resolved by the state's Supreme Court more than a year and a half ago. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy will...
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who lied on his application for federal coronavirus business stimulus funds and then used some of the $400,000 he received to pay his mortgage has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, federal prosecutors said. Adley Bernadin, 44, of Stoughton, entered his plea in U.S....
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's legislature approved a bipartisan $18 billion spending plan early Thursday that will make substantial investments in public schools, build new highways and pay down long-term debts. Lawmakers in the House and Senate ended a months-long impasse, working through the night to approve the budget shortly...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire residents facing drastic increases in their electric bills could get some relief via several proposals outlined Wednesday by Gov. Chris Sununu. The Office of the Consumer Advocate has said utility bills are likely to rise by about 50% based on recent rate changes...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former Puerto Rico mayor who vanished earlier this year while still in his position appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded guilty in a federal corruption case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said José Luis Cruz is accused of participating in a bribery conspiracy...
NEW YORK — New York's members of Congress reacted to Thursday's Supreme Court ruling that struck down a state gun law. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik applauded the ruling and said it “correctly declares New York’s shameful attempt to shred Second Amendment rights of New Yorkers unconstitutional.” Stefanik is a Republican and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump,
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate on Thursday rejected a proposal to ban involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration warned it could cost taxpayers billions of dollars by forcing the state to pay inmates who work while in prison a $15-per-hour minimum wage.
Comments / 0