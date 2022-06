CHICAGO (CBS) -- Festival frustration.Musicians and big crowds taking over the same park, over and over. Now, residents said it's ruining their summer. People living near one of Chicago's oldest parks said they are upset they can't enjoy it this summer. That's because the Chicago Park District keeps renting out the public space for music festivals.When the festivals setup in Douglass Park, a good portion of the park gets blocked off. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports from the West Side with what residents want.As Anton Adkins stands on his front porch, he's not happy with what keeps popping up across the street....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO