The Los Angeles City Council is poised to approve an ordinance Tuesday to prohibit people from assembling or disassembling bicycles in the public right-of-way. A motion to have the ordinance drafted was introduced by Councilman Joe Buscaino and passed the City Council 10-4 on Feb. 8, with council members Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Nithya Raman, Curren Price and Mike Bonin opposed. Harris-Dawson said at the time that the potential law could have gotten him arrested as a child.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO