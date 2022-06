CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Free Meals program is set to expire on June 30, affecting many families in Virginia and across the nation. “It allows schools to provide free school meals to all students and expense them a meal program so that there was no requirement for any sort of financial requirement for a family to to meet the standards to receive these benefits,” Bread for the World Regional Director Florence French Fagan said. “All children benefited from these waivers.”

