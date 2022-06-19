‘ACME Bar and Grill’ back as ‘ACME by Full Circle’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local Fort Wayne BBQ restaurant ‘Full Circle Grill and BBQ’ is moving out of 2Tom’s Brewing Co. and into ‘ACME Bar and Grill’. The bar and grill will now be called ‘ACME by Full Circle.’

According to a Facebook post made by ACME by Full Circle, their new menu will include fan-favorites from ACME’s menu.

ACME by Full Circle will be on 1105 E State Blvd, the former location of ACME Bar and Grill. You can follow ACME by Full Circle on Facebook for more updates, or go to their website .

