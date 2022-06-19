Open House – 27989 Lone Hollow Lane

Lost items always have a way of turning up when we least expect them to. At least this was the case for a set of death records belonging to Montgomery County that had been missing for over 40 years before surfacing again at Sam Houston State University’s Newton Gresham Library (NGL).
Lack Of Rainfall Leads To Increased Concern As July 4th Holiday Approaches. Lack of Rainfall Leads to Increased Concern as July 4th Holiday Approaches! Montgomery County, like much of Southeast Texas, has not seen any recent rainfall and forecasters are calling for more record temps later this week. As we…
A trio of families with sons who have experienced a brain injury are hosting a fundraising garage sale this Friday and Saturday. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Willis-garage-sale-to-benefit-trio-of-boys-with-17260708.php.
At 4:30 pm South Montgomery County FIrefighters were dispatched to a home on Havenhouse in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision. An elderly homeowner hit the accelerator instead of the brake causing the vehicle to crash through the garage wall int…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/vehicle-crashes-through-garage-wall-into-house/
THE WOODLANDS, TX — xcelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) (“Excelerate”), announced a donation of $30,000 to The Woodlands Family YMCA (“YMCA’), which the company has supported since 2007. This year’s donation includes new support for the YMCA’s Mobile Makerspace, a traveling technology laboratory designed to bring the ideas of…
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mims Baptist Church in Conroe will get an early start on celebrating the Fourth of July this Sunday. The church hosts its annual “Celebrate America” event with a special worship service at 10:30 a.m. and then activities in the church parking lot starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks will cap the day-long celebration.
Since Friday, Texas A&M Forest Service fire resources responded to 19 wildfires that burned approximately 589 acres. A stagnant pattern of hot and dry conditions will progressively reduce moisture in vegetation through the middle of next we…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-not-currently-under-burn-ban-however-144-texas-counties-are/
SPRING, TX — On 6/21/22, Montgomery County Precinct 3 Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Havenhouse Drive in regards to a vehicle being driven into a residence. Deputies arrived on scene with South Montgomery County Fire Department and EMS where only one resident was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of DARWOOD EDMUND HELDMANN, Deceased, were issued on June 9, 2022, in Cause No. 22-42920-P, pending in the Probate Court of Montgomery County, Texas, to DANIEL WILDS, Independent Executor. The address for mailing of claims is:. DANIEL WILDS,…
MCHD Receives American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award. Montgomery County Hospital District is proud to announce we received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS GOLD PLUS achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attack, ultimately saving lives.
Marine Corps veteran Nicholas Tully-Fern is making a cross-country trek on foot. This week he stopped in Conroe. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Marine-veteran-walking-cross-country-to-honor-17260821.php.
Wisconsin woman reportedly posed as Best Buy Geek Squad employee via phone and internet communication. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-judge-s-wife-allegedly-17261507.php.
HE REMAINS SITTING LYING IN THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL. On June 13, 2022, a DPS Trooper assigned to the New Caney Office attempted to stop a vehicle on I-69 near Splendora. The driver refused to stop and fled northbound at a high rate of sp…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/additional-charges-added-to-suspect-who-fled-from-dps-and-was-shot/
