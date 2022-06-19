ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Scottie Scheffler Remains in Contention at U.S. Open

By Matthew Postins
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1l2T_0gFGPwd500

The Texas product had his chances to take the lead on Saturday, but a uneven back nine put him two shots back

Scottie Scheffler is still in the hunt at the U.S. Open after a 1-over-par 71 in Saturday’s third round at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Scheffler started the day two shots out of the lead and finished the day two shots out of the lead. But it could have been much better for the Texas product.

At one point, Scheffler was 3-under for the day, 6-under for the tournament and had a two-shot lead after 10 holes.

Scheffler started the round birdie-bogey-birdie and then put together a beautiful eagle on the 560-yard par-5 eighth hole. Scheffler’s drive found the rough, and then he punched out into range for a pitch to the green. His approach hit the green near the pin, spun back to the right and fell into the cup for the eagle.

But he gave that eagle back at the 141-yard par-3 11th hole. His tee shot flew over the green and found the rough, landing near the red hazard line. Scheffler pitched out but his shot fell short of the green and remained in the rough. Coming out of the rough and on a steep uphill lie, his third shot rolled well past the cup and he two-putted for the five.

After that, Scheffler struggled, as he bogeyed the 12th, 13th and 14th holes to drop to 1-under par, before bouncing back with a birdie at No. 17.

Fellow Texas product Jordan Spieth shot a 1-over-par 71 and is tied for 25th at 3-over-par for the event. He will tee off at 11:28 a.m. central with Patrick Cantlay.

Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick lead the way after three rounds at 4-under-par. Defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm is third at 3-under. Scheffler shares fourth place with Keegan Bradley and Adam Hadwin.

Scheffler will tee off at 1:23 p.m. central on Sunday with Hadwin in the third-to-last group in the event.

Scheffler is in the midst of the best season of his PGA Tour career, as he is No. 1 in the FedEx Cup Standings.

He capped his incredible stretch of spring golf at the Masters in April, as he won his first major championship by five shots with a 12-under-par score. At that point, he was already the world’s No. 1-ranked player, and he’s still in that spot. He became the first player to make the Masters his first win after becoming the world’s No. 1 player since Ian Woosnam did it in 1991.

Before that Scheffler had a breakthrough, winning his first three PGA Tour events — the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Match Play at Austin Country Club. He’s already won $11.3 million this season.

Since his Masters win, Scheffler has played in five tournaments and missed the cut just once, which happened to be at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, where he shot a 6-over 146.

He finished in a tie for 18th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and in a tie for 15th at the AT&T Byron Nelson. After missing the cut at the PGA, he came in second at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth and finished in a tie for 18th at the Canadian Open last week.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Scottie Scheffler gets real on his price to Leave PGA Tour, join LIV Golf ahead of Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler is currently the number one ranked golfer in the world, per the Official World Golf Ranking website. Naturally, LIV Golf would love to have someone of his caliber join their circuit. LIV Golf has already seen the likes of Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau join their tour. So could […] The post Scottie Scheffler gets real on his price to Leave PGA Tour, join LIV Golf ahead of Travelers Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s stunned reaction to Brooks Koepka LIV Golf Decision ahead of Travelers Championship

Brooks Koepka became the latest player to walk back his previous statements and agree to join LIV Golf, despite having stated his intentions to remain on the PGA Tour. That didn’t sit too well with Rory McIlroy, who continued to blast LIV Golf when asked about Koepka’s sudden defection to the upstart league, which is backed by Greg Norman and Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund. Ahead of the Travelers Championship, McIlroy weighed in on Koepka’s decision, via Sky Sports, and he didn’t hold back.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a […] The post Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas shows concern at Collin Morikawa tweet on LIV Golf

Two-time US PGA champion Justin Thomas was left bewildered by a comment Collin Morikawa posted on Twitter on Tuesday. After speculation grew that Morikawa could be the next big name to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, he wanted to make his commitment to the PGA Tour clear. After the...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Max Homa and Collin Morikawa exchange fiery Twitter barbs … about how to pour milk and cereal

Maui wowie, what a Tuesday morning it was on Golf Twitter when—just over 24 hours removed from one of the great final rounds in U.S. Open history—we all woke up to reports that Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa were the next PGA Tour birdies to fly the coop. As it turned out, only half of that was true, as Morikawa took aim at the Fake Dramatized News Media for all but confirming what he had pretty much debunked.
GOLF
The Spun

Another PGA Tour Star Withdrew From The Travelers Championship

The field for this week's Travelers Championship doesn't look as promising as fans hoped it would. That's because several big names have withdrawn from the event. On Monday, it was announced that U.S. Open runner-up Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship. It was later revealed that Russell Henley and Patrick Rodgers also pulled out from this week's event.
CROMWELL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Pga Championship#Phoenix Open#Sports#The Country Club
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Faldo makes major announcement

Nick Faldo’s 16-year run as a broadcaster for CBS and the Golf Channel is coming to a close. On Tuesday, Faldo announced via social media that he will retire from his role as a full-time broadcaster after his contract runs out on August 7 following The Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. In a full-circle moment, Faldo’s first PGA Tour event was played at the Greater Greensboro Open, now called The Wyndham Championship, 43 years ago.
GREENSBORO, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: The Saudis put a horse’s head in Brooks Koepka’s bed. He couldn’t refuse their offer

CROMWELL, Connecticut — Somewhere over the last few days — since back when he was telling friends that he was emphatically out on the LIV Golf series — Brooks Koepka found a metaphorical horse’s head in his bed, an offer he couldn’t refuse from the Saudi dismemberment enthusiasts behind the breakaway circuit. Since Koepka does not suffer fools gladly and has been vocally contemptuous of LIV Golf’s leading figures — Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson and Golf Saudi CEO Majed Al Sorour — we must assume the offer was sufficiently high for him to sleep soundly.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy