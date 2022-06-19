ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man arrested for DUI after hitting police car

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Julius Jerome Grant has been arrested for DUI second offense after he hit a police car Saturday afternoon near 31st and Memorial, according to Tulsa Police Department (TPD).

At 4:50 p.m. a TPD officer, driving a marked police car, reported he had been involved in a car accident near 3300 S. Memorial Drive.

EMSA and Tulsa Fire Department treated office for minor injuries from the airbags and seatbelt. The other driver, Grant, was not injured.

Officers on scene noticed Julius Grant stumbling in the street. They also observed slurred speech, and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

A field sobriety test was administered to Grant, the results of which caused officers to believe he was intoxicated. Grant also admitted to consuming multiple airline bottles of liquor.

Officers found three empty bottles in his pocket and more in the car.

Grant was detained on suspicion of DUI. He agreed to take a breathalyzer test but later changed his mind and refused the test.

Julius Grant was booked at DLM for DUI second offence.

Witnesses to the collision reported that Grant ran a red light, causing the collision.

The investigating officer believes Grant’s level of intoxication and impaired driving was the cause of the collision.

