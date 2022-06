Paris, Tenn.–Master Mason Wolfgang Rackl and Luka Barlie have had hard hot days lately, working on this project in the west alley in downtown Paris. Part of the project is for the owners of the building and part of it is for the city of Paris. Rackl explained that windows are being installed on the side of the building for the building owners and the brick wall is being refinished so that the murals and the Eiffel Tower structure will adhere better. “This wall was an interior wall and was not built as an outside wall, so we’re doing what we can for it,” Rackl said. The work is a part of the ongoing downtown improvement grants. The murals that were affixed to the wall are being stored now and Paris Artist Dan Knowles will replace the murals (and the Eiffel Tower structure seen in photo) after Rackl and Barlie are done with the project. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO