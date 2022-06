Yellow Vase does many things, some more effectively than others. Putting two businesses under the same roof can make a lot of sense under some circumstances. A bakery and café is an obvious example, because if you’re going to be baking breads and pastries, making sandwiches out of some of the bread and serving coffee along with the pastries will appeal to a wider range of customers. The enterprises are closely related and the staff can be cross trained to handle everything that’s going on there.

ROLLING HILLS, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO