On July 2nd, the Sapulpa sky is going to light up in a whole new way, and though it might seem familiar, it won’t be the same Fourth-of-July show you’re used to. Paragon Industries, along with the City of Sapulpa and several other partners, will unveil “Let Freedom Fly,” an animated light show that will feature 300 drones buzzing a patriotic display of freedom and community-minded lights and imagery that promises to be just as amazing as the traditional fireworks shows of years past.

SAPULPA, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO