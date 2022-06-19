Man seriously injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - A shooting Saturday afternoon left one man with serious injuries.

The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) involved in a shooting that occurred on June 18.

Around 2:44 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a shooting that just occurred in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Gumwood Drive. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed there was an exchange of gunfire between two parties, and the victim was struck.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.