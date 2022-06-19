ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Man seriously injured in Hampton shooting

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpOvQ_0gFGOZzL00

HAMPTON, Va. - A shooting Saturday afternoon left one man with serious injuries.

The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) involved in a shooting that occurred on June 18.

Around 2:44 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a shooting that just occurred in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Gumwood Drive. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed there was an exchange of gunfire between two parties, and the victim was struck.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Comments / 6

Related
WAVY News 10

Man fatally shot on Hickory St in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Local nonprofit sponsoring training to help law enforcement, …. Local business help out for Nexstar’s Day of Caring. Norfolk’s top prosecutor speaks out on job, fairness. Coast Guard searching for Virginia Beach couple overdue …. Local support group helps kids deal with...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
13News Now

Woman hurt after early morning shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Wednesday morning. According to a tweet and dispatch, it happened right after 3 a.m. on the 3700 block of Columbia Street. When police got there, they found s woman who had been shot....
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Man shot in hip, hand near Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is recovering in the hospital after getting shot about a mile from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Tuesday morning. The man walked into Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital around 5:30 a.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said. The shooting happened at Woodberry Forest Apartments, which is on Laskin Road.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy