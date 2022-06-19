ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul firefighters provide update after 2 workers die in trench collapse

By Adam Duxter
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Czfk_0gFGOSoG00

OSHA investigating site where 2 workers were killed in trench collapse 02:12

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul Firefighters have recovered the two construction workers killed when a trench collapsed on them Friday afternoon.

The accident happened in the 700 Block of Mt. Curve shortly before 3 p.m. Friday. A third person on the scene was able to call 911, but first responders say there was not enough time to attempt to save the two workers.

"They did everything they could for the best outcome. Unfortunately, the best outcome in this situation was not a rescue," said Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso on Saturday.

He says when emergency crews arrived, part of one of the workers was visible through the rubble. Firefighters would recover the second worker nearly 12 hours later.

"I'd like to say that every situation has a happy outcome in this situation. We were able to recover the victims, but unfortunately not rescue them," Mokosso said. "You can't use heavy equipment in a situation like this, because in a rescue situation you might cause a fatality. You can't use heavy hand tools in a situation like this because you might dismember the individual you're looking to save or recover."

St. Paul Public Works crews and Minneapolis firefighter assisted with St. Paul Fire Department's efforts into Saturday morning.

The two construction workers killed have not been identified.

Mokosso says the firefighters who worked to recover the two workers had Saturday off and will participate in a debriefing effort in the coming days.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man suffering from heat exhaustion rescued from Quarry Park rock pile

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- Authorities say a man suffering from heat exhaustion was rescued from the top of a 100-foot rock pile in central Minnesota last weekend.Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 911 caller reported a man was yelling for help from atop a granite rock pile at Quarry Park in Waite Park.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded and discovered the 43-year-old St. Cloud man could not get up or walk.Fire and medical crews assisted in rescuing the man, who was lowered from the pile with ropes and a basket. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.The sheriff's office said the man was cited for being in a restricted area, and noted that the rock piles are "very dangerous for anyone to be on."
WAITE PARK, MN
1520 The Ticket

One Killed In Southern Minnesota Crash Involving A Motorhome

Blue Earth, MN (KROC-AM News) - One driver was killed in a three-vehicle traffic crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday that included a motorhome. The wreck happened around 5:00 pm on I-90 near Blue Earth. The State Patrol accident report says a pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Joel Robinson of Wells...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Bring Me The News

Saint Paul trench collapse victims are identified

The two construction workers killed in a trench collapse in St. Paul last Friday have been identified by family and friends. Bob Brandtjen and Jeff Jeanetta were working at an apartment construction site when a trench they were in collapsed around 3 p.m. Friday. By 4 p.m., rescue crews revealed that their efforts had become focused on recovering the victim bodies.
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

10-Year-Old St. Paul Boy Faces Surgery For Injuries Caused By Fireworks

(St. Paul, MN) -- A 10-year-old St. Paul boy faces surgery for injuries caused by a fireworks accident on Father’s Day. Jacob Beard was outside with his parents watching a neighbor’s fireworks display when one firework malfunctioned, shot sideways, and hit the boy from about 60-feet away. K-M-S-P/T-V reports he was rushed to the burn center at Regions Hospital with first-, second-, and third-degree burns. The victim was released from the hospital Tuesday but he still faces surgery next week.
KARE 11

Officials investigate suspicious death in southeast Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota. In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Construction Workers#Trench#Third Person#Accident#Osha
Bring Me The News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. Gardas was shot when officers entered the home around 8:30 p.m., resulting in what the sheriff's office described as an "armed confrontation."
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Family mourns 19-year-old in Father's Day drowning

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- Lance Scheer's father Jeff told WCCO his son always made people smile. Playing with his nieces was some of his favorite pastimes, along with fishing and hunting. The life of the beloved son, brother and uncle was cut short on Father's Day.The Renville County Sheriff's Office said he was swimming without a life jacket in the Minnesota River with family when he began to struggle and went under. Despite attempts to rescue and revive the young man, he died at a local hospital.It was one of two drowning incidents on the Minnesota River on Father's Day. A short distance from where Scheer's body was found, authorities say they found 48-year-old Matthew Wrobleski in what they believe was a log jam.Last year had the highest number of non-boating drownings in a decade. As more people headed out onto lakes and rivers during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said drownings went up, too. In 2021, 53 people died. In 2019, it was 35.Authorities across the state urge anyone heading out on our lakes and rivers to be mindful of the ever-changing conditions and wear a life jacket.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota man killed after blown tire causes crash

FREEBORN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A southern Minnesota man was killed on Monday after he was hit by a semi that blew a tire. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the victim, 22-year-old Hunter Lee Robertson, was headed north on I-35 in Freeman Township, just north of the Iowa border, just after 8 a.m. when the crash happened.
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man charged with assault after allegedly struggling with officer over gun

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities man is facing assault charges after allegedly struggling with a St. Paul police officer over a gun earlier this week. Allen Oliver-Hall, 27, of St. Paul, is charged with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the Tuesday afternoon incident, court documents filed in Ramsey County show.  According to a criminal complaint, a St. Paul police officer responded to an apartment on the 1500 block of Timberlake Road, in the city's North of Maryland neighborhood, on a report of a custody exchange. At the scene, a woman told the officer...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy