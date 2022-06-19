ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy drinking water declared safe after additional testing

By Victor Guzman
 4 days ago
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The City of Gilroy gave the "all clear" for its drinking water Saturday after a higher-than-acceptable level of nitrate was found in one of the city's wells.

Additional testing came after an initial routine test Thursday found a well located at Gillman Road and Camino Arroyo tested for nitrate levels at 12 milligrams per liter.

This is above the maximum level of 10 milligrams per liter.

In a press release on Saturday, the city said "after following strict State protocols and testing, the City of Gilroy water supply is within all State standards for safe consumption."

It's good news for residents as this type of issue cannot be resolved by boiling the water and nitrate contamination at a high level can be especially harmful for infants and pregnant women.

The cause of the contamination is not known.

