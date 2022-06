GILBERT, Ariz. — It was a Father’s Day blessing for one Valley dad, as he welcomed his brand new baby girl just before midnight. Just hours after welcoming Miss Emersyn Rose into their family, her new dad, Alec Dees, and her new mom, Sequoia Lundgren, shared with 12 News how they felt about this special day and how it will forever mean so much more.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO