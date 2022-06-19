ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Paper-based technology could help detect cancer earlier

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5PqV_0gFGNNg400
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from Washington State University have developed a technology that is more than 30 times more sensitive than current lab-based tests in finding early-stage cancer biomarkers in blood.

The technology uses an electric field to concentrate and separate cancer biomarkers onto a paper strip.

It could someday become a kind of liquid biopsy and could lead to earlier detection of and faster treatments for cancer, a disease that causes more than 9.6 million deaths a year around the world.

The research is published in Biosensors and Bioelectronics and was conducted by Wenji Dong et al.

Researchers have long sought ways to detect cancer earlier to save more lives.

While lab tests to detect tumor biomarkers in blood have been developed, they often can’t find early-stage cancer because the cancer markers are at levels too low to detect.

Instead, people most often find out they have cancer through invasive biopsies once tumors are established.

In the study, the researchers were able to detect miniscule levels of the cancer markers in tiny extracellular bubbles called exosomes in as little as 10 minutes.

Ranging in size from 40 to 120 nanometers, or about 1000 times smaller in width than a strand of hair, the exosomes are thought to shuttle molecules from parent cancer cells through the body, entering and then re-programming friendly cells to become cancerous.

Cancer cells also secrete more exosome bubbles than regular cells.

The researchers call the work a “significant step” in developing rapid testing and early cancer detection.

The team for the first time applied a technology that uses an electric field to rapidly isolate, enrich and detect the exosomes taken from a prostate cancer cell line.

The technology was 33 times more sensitive than conventional methods that are used in research labs to detect and analyze exosomes.

The researchers are now working to improve it using a greater amount of human blood which, with a confusing mix of hormones, lipids, and other elements floating around, can create a challenging environment for successful testing.

If you care about cancer, please read studies about the benefits of garlic for fighting cancer, and this nutrient is essential for preventing cancer.

For more information about cancer, please see recent studies about vegetable oil linked to the spread of cancer, and this drug for depression may help stop cancer growth.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
The Independent

Scientists say inability to complete simple at-home test is linked to increased risk of early death

An inability to stand on one leg in older age is linked to increased risk of earlier death, according to a new study that sheds more light on the association between balance and mortality. The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that middle-aged people and senior citizens who are unable to stand on one leg for more than 10 seconds have greater chances of dying in a decade than those who are able to pass the mobility test.Earlier studies have linked the inability to stand on one leg to a greater risk of stroke, and...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

What Prevents You From Healing From a Loss

Most bereaved people enter a healing phase after around six months of intense grief on average. Around 10-20 percent of people experience complicated, intense, and disabling grief for significantly longer than the average of six months. A new study validates insecure attachment as a factor in complicated grief and sheds...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Cell#Tumor
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse-Turned-Patient Shocked by How She Was Treated by the Healthcare System

Theresa Brown is a hospice and oncology nurse that was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in 2017. The experience showed her what it’s like to be on the other side of the nurse-patient relationship, but she was shocked at how poorly she was treated by the healthcare system even with all of her prior knowledge and experience. The ordeal led her to write a book titled, “Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient,” which chronicles what she learned from her time in the hospital.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Ascariasis Symptoms

Ascaris lumbricoides is a roundworm that can cause a parasitic infection in the intestine. The disease process and associated symptoms are called ascariasis. Often, people do not have any symptoms. When symptoms do occur, it generally means the person is infected with a large number of worms. Millions of people...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists unravel mystery of rare neurodevelopmental disorder, provide definitive diagnoses to 21 families worldwide

A collaborative team of scientists led by Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine has discovered 15 additional genetic mutations in the KCNK9 gene that cause a neurodevelopmental syndrome. Symptoms of the disorder range from speech and motor impairment to behavioral abnormalities, intellectual disability and distinctive facial features. "Until now, only...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
MedicalXpress

Severe gum disease is associated with impaired lung function

Lung function declines with increasingly severe gum disease, according to research presented at EuroPerio10, a world congress in periodontology and implant dentistry organized by the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP). "Our study indicates a link between periodontal disease and lung function meaning that good dental hygiene may benefit both oral...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

All About Thought Disorder

Having a thought disorder means you have difficulty processing and expressing thoughts. It’s common in people with schizophrenia. It’s common to occasionally have difficulty expressing what you’re thinking or feeling. But regularly having trouble articulating thoughts or emotions may be a sign of a thought disorder. For...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medication Improves Survival for Heart Failure Patients

A new study discovers a new potential treatment option for a condition affecting 6 million Americans. Colchicine, a common gout medication, dramatically increased the survival rates of patients with worsening heart failure who were hospitalized, according to a recent University of Virginia (UVA) Health study. In individuals with an accumulation of cholesterol in their arteries, the researchers think colchicine might also lower the risk for heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNET

Avoid the Melatonin Hangover: 3 Sleep Supplements to Try Instead

Melatonin supplements have become increasingly popular in recent years for people who struggle to sleep, but I've found my body doesn't react well to them. The few times I've taken any amount, I've felt groggy and "hungover" for hours the next morning. At first, I chalked it up to just...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Does Emotional Medical Trauma Look Like?

Medical trauma includes emotional and physiological reactions to medical conditions and care. Medical trauma causes a significant amount of distress and may interfere with medical care or daily life. Treatments such as cognitive-behavioral therapy or trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy can be helpful for medical trauma. “My son refused to lift...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Call for ‘flamingo’ balance test to be introduced at mid-life health check-up

A flamingo-style balance test should be included in mid-life health check-ups, researchers have said after a new study found that people who cannot stand on one leg for 10 seconds have an increased risk of death within seven years.Asking people to stand on one leg for 10 seconds provides “useful information regarding mortality risk in middle-aged and older men and women”, researchers said.The team of global researchers, including experts from Bristol Medical School, examined data on 1,702 people aged 51 to 75 from Brazil.When the participants enrolled in the study they gave various medical details and, as part of a...
HEALTH
WebMD

Communicating With Doctors

I’m not sure what I expected from doctors before I became a person who spends an unreasonable amount of time in their exam rooms. I suppose I pictured fictional characters from books and TV: kindly, wise old practitioners who’ve seen it all before or whip-smart young ones eager to get to the bottom of medical mysteries. I definitely did not expect to feel largely invisible.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy