ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco man drives on airport tarmac to ‘take in the sun,’ deputies say

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8K0a_0gFGNMnL00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man was arrested Tuesday for riding his dirtbike on an airport tarmac in Zephyrhills, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Tony Coban, 18, passed several “restricted personnel” and “prohibited access” signs while riding his 2014 Blue Yahamah dirtbike. Coban then continued to ride onto the tarmac, disturbing the flow of incoming and outgoing aircraft.

Coban allegedly told deputies he entered the airport’s airstrip through an automatic gate as another vehicle left the property.

Deputies said the Coban acknowledged he was not supposed to be in the airstrip but said, “he wanted to take in the sun and fresh air.”

Coban was taken into custody and charged with trespassing. Bond was set at $5,000

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 6

Related
WFLA

3 cyclists seriously injured after colliding with car in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three cyclists were seriously injured Thursday morning after authorities said they collided with a car along East Lake Road in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the cyclists were headed south in a designated bicycle lane approaching the intersection of Trinity Boulevard. At the same time, a 16-year-old […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Zephyrhills, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Crime & Safety
WFLA

1 diver dead, 1 missing at Buford Springs, authorities say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One diver is dead and another is missing at Buford Springs in Hernando County, according to authorities. Hernando County Fire Rescue told News Channel 8 the incident happened Wednesday at the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area in Hernando County. Authorities have yet to provide additional information on the divers activities before […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tarmac#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy