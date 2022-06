Two people are being considered the finalists for superintendent of Boston Public Schools, the embattled district announced Tuesday. They are Mary Skipper, the superintendent of Somerville Public Schools, and Tommy Welch, who oversees 15 BPS schools as the Region 1 superintendent, the district's Search Committee said. Each has years of experience within the district, which may help either of them turn around endemic problems that the state has identified at BPS.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO