Cheyenne, WY

(PHOTOS) Wyoming Equality hosts Pride in the Park event in celebration of Pride Month

By Briar Napier
capcity.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — The local LGBTQ community had a celebration in the sun Saturday afternoon. The 2022 edition of Pride in the Park, an annual event hosted by Wyoming Equality — a nonprofit group that promotes and advocates for LGBTQ-related causes across the state — was held this weekend at Cheyenne’s...

capcity.news

Comments / 18

Barbara Alber
4d ago

Equity for who? Don’t they know they’re being used by the far left Democrats. Once the Democrats get their way they will be useless

Reply(1)
10
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
