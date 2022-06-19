ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists find how to predict efficacy of drug treatments for heart attacks

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3gm2_0gFGN36n00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from The Ohio State University have developed a mathematical model of a myocardial infarction, popularly known as a heart attack.

The new model predicts several useful new drug combinations that may one day help treat heart attacks.

The research is published in the Journal of Theoretical Biology and was conducted by Nicolae Moise et al.

Typically caused by blockages in the coronary arteries—or the vessels that supply blood to the heart—these heart events are experienced by more than 800,000 Americans every year, and about 30% end up dying.

But even for those who survive, the damage these attacks inflict on the muscles of the heart is permanent and can lead to dangerous inflammation in the affected areas of the heart.

Treatment to restore blood flow to these blocked passages of the heart often includes surgery and drugs, or what’s known as reperfusion therapy.

In the study, the team used mathematical algorithms to assess the efficacy of the drugs used to combat the lethal inflammation many patients experience in the aftermath of an attack.

Represented by a series of differential equations, the model the team created was made using data from previous animal studies.

The team chose to model how certain immune cells like myocytes, neutrophils and macrophages—cells imperative to fighting infection and combating necrosis (toxic injury to the heart)—react to four different immunomodulatory drugs over a period of one month.

These drugs are designed to suppress the immune system so that it doesn’t cause as much damaging inflammation in parts of the heart that were damaged.

This research focused on the drugs’ efficacy an hour after the mice were treated.

The team found that certain combinations of these drug inhibitors were more efficient at reducing inflammation than others.

They say depending on their health beforehand, it can take a person anywhere from six to eight months to heal from a heart attack.

The quality of care patients receive in those first few weeks could set the tone for how long their road to recovery will be.

Because Moise’s simulation is purely theoretical, it won’t lead to improved therapies anytime soon.

More precise data is needed before their work can become an asset to other scientists, but the team does envision the model as a potential tool in the fight against the ravages of heart disease.

If you care about heart attacks, please read studies about how to chomp away plaques that cause heart attacks, and how to treat and prevent heart attack in people with diabetes.

For more information about heart health, please see recent studies about foods that could help you lower high blood pressure, and results showing what heart and stroke patients should know about COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Drugs#Heart Health#Efficacy#The Ohio State University#Americans
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy