SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 22-acre vegetation fire that burned along the American River Parkway Wednesday afternoon started near multiple homeless encampments. A Metro Fire of Sacramento spokesperson confirmed it was human caused. A commercial structure on Hurley Way was threatened and evacuated. No injuries were reported. The fire comes days after Sacramento fire officials told CBS13 that fires that started in homeless encampments happen, sometimes, a dozen times a week. “We are not law enforcement. It presents a safety challenge for our crews. We’re having to basically do a search of tents and these spaces to try and evacuate the folks that...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO