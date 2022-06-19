2 injured north of Rio Vista in boating accident

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Three people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple cars in Roseville on Wednesday morning. Roseville Fire officials say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near Roseville Parkway and Pleasant Grove Boulevard. A total of four cars were involved. Along with the three people taken to the hospital, officials say they had to use equipment to extricate. No information has been released on the condition of the people taken to the hospital. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO