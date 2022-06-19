ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Vista, CA

2 injured north of Rio Vista in boating accident

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO VISTA, Calif. — At least two people were taken to the hospital with significant injuries after a boating accident just north of Rio...

www.kcra.com

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Respond To Car Crashing Into A Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to a car crashing into a home early Thursday morning. Just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed into a home on Delcliff Circle near South Land Park. No injuries have been reported and police are investigating the cause of the crash. We will continue to update this story as more details become available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Manteca man dies after crashing into parked semi-truck

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tracy police said a 22-year-old Manteca man died after crashing and becoming trapped beneath a semi-truck. Police said multiple callers reported a crash at the intersection of Patterson Pass and Schulte roads around 4:40 p.m. According to police, the 22-year-old tried to turn but lost control.  The car then crashed into […]
TRACY, CA
KCRA.com

Swimmer drowns in Rattlesnake Bar area of Folsom Lake, officials say

Calif. — Crews on Tuesday afternoon recovered the body of a man who drowned at Folsom Lake, California State Parks said. The department was called around 12:35 p.m. about a missing man who was last seen in the water at the Rattlesnake Bar entrance of Folsom Lake, state parks said. The man was swimming from shore to a nearby island with two women, but by the time the women reached the island, they realized the man was no longer behind them and out of sight.
FOLSOM, CA
KRON4 News

All lanes open after fire on CA-237 in San Jose caused closures

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire caused lanes to close Wednesday evening on CA-237 in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 6:36 p.m., CHP announced lanes 2 and 3 going westbound were blocked due to smoke across the highway. As of 7:35 p.m., all lanes have reopened, according to a 511 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

38-Year-Old Identified as Deceased Motorcyclist in West Petaluma

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified a motorcyclist killed in a solo crash in west Petaluma on Sunday night. Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Evans of Petaluma crashed near a SMART train crossing. Investigators believe he may have hit a concrete median just before the crossing, throwing him off the motorcycle. The bike then collided with a power pole, knocking out power to the rail crossing. Evans died at the scene.
PETALUMA, CA
FOX40

Man swimming with friends drowns at Folsom Lake

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — California State Parks confirmed that a 47-year-old man died in Folsom Lake near the area of Rattlesnake Bar at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay said that the man was swimming with two women to a nearby island and when the women reached the island they noticed that […]
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: 3 Cars Damaged In Fire At Sacramento Parking Lot

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several cars were damaged after a fire in a Sacramento parking lot Wednesday morning. The scene was along Alhambra Boulevard, near L Street. Incident info: Just before 8am a vehicle fire occurred on Alhambra Blvd near L Street. No injuries reported and it’s been undetermined exactly how the fire began. pic.twitter.com/QYIIrm2GLf — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 22, 2022 Sacramento Fire says crews responded just before 8 a.m. and found a car quickly going up in smoke. Firefighters quickly went to work and put out the flames. No injuries were reported, but firefighters say a total of three vehicles were damaged. Exactly how the fire started is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Head-On Crash on Vanden Road [Fairfield, CA]

The collision happened in the area of Vanden Road between the Leisure Town Road traffic circle and Cannon Road, between Vacaville and Fairfield. Preliminary investigations said that a driver failed to stay on track and crossed a double yellow line, crashing head-on into a car carrier. Eventually, first responders arrived...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

Vegetation fire temporarily forces evacuations, burns about 110 acres near Winters

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings as a vegetation fire burns near Winters, authorities said. The Wintu fire has burned about 110 acres near the 8600 block of Wintu Way on Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire said on social media. It is 90% contained and Cal Fire said the fire is "holding with current control lines."
WINTERS, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 People Taken To Hospital After 4-Car Crash In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Three people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple cars in Roseville on Wednesday morning. Roseville Fire officials say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near Roseville Parkway and Pleasant Grove Boulevard. A total of four cars were involved. Along with the three people taken to the hospital, officials say they had to use equipment to extricate. No information has been released on the condition of the people taken to the hospital. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County, Rocklin, Roseville, And Lincoln Fire Crews Team Up To Stop House Fire

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Fire crews from several different Northern California cities joined together to out an early Wednesday morning house fire in Lincoln. The Placer County Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, and Rocklin Fire Department assisted Lincoln firefighters with a house fire on the 500 block of Navigator Drive. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Placer County Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, and Rocklin Fire Department assisted Lincoln Fire Department with an early morning structure fire in the 500 block of Navigator Dr. All occupants are safe and no injuries are reported. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Xf2FzsIqWv — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 22, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LINCOLN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: 1 Dead In Shooting On Laurelhurst Drive In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — An 18-year-old man has died after he was shot several times in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 10 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of Laurelhurst Drive to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, deputies found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but deputies say the man was later pronounced dead. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

Vanden Road reopens after accident in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police have launched an investigation after a traffic accident in Fairfield Monday. No details about the accident and circumstances surrounding it have been released by authorities at this time. The Fairfield Police Department temporarily closed Vanden Road between Cannon Road and Leisure Town Traffic Circle for the investigation.
FAIRFIELD, CA

