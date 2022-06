(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are in custody at the Cass County Jail after leading law enforcement across multiple jurisdictions on a wild chase late Wednesday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:11 p.m, an officer attempted to stop a 1988 Chevy C1500 pickup which had fled from Fargo Police twice in the previous two days. The vehicle fled for a third time and was last seen heading towards Moorhead on 12th Avenue North.

