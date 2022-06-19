ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park features fireworks

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 4 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Juneteenth Celebration was held Saturday at Dorey Park.

Henrico Recreation & Parks hosted the festivities, which featured local vendors, foods trucks and live performances.

There was also a kids’ zone with games and activities.

The event was scheduled through 10 p.m. and will close out with a fireworks finale.

Juneteenth commemorates when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

Last year, Congress and President Joe Biden moved swiftly to make Juneteenth a national holiday. It was the first time the federal government had designated a new national holiday since approving Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

Henrico County hosted its second-annual Juneteenth celebration June 18 at Dorey Park in Varina, featuring entertainment, vendors, food, fireworks and more. Thousands of people attended the event, which celebrated the date (June 19, 1865) on which the last remaining former slaves in the United States (in Galveston, Texas) learned that they had been freed by President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which had been issued more than two years earlier.
