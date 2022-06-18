Former G League Ignite guard MarJon Beauchamp confirms pre-draft meeting with Thunder

In his pre-draft media availability, former G League Ignite guard MarJon Beauchamp revealed he had an online Zoom meeting — not a workout — with the Oklahoma City Thunder and spoke with general manager Sam Presti, Nick Collison and others on the staff.

Beauchamp also said he believed the meeting went well.

In terms of teams he’s actually worked out for, Beauchamp listed the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and New York Knicks.

The 21-year-old averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 50% shooting in 12 games during the Ignite tour.

Beauchamp is projected to go late in the first round, so the Thunder will need to trade up if they want him because he will not be there at No. 34. Considering his only contact with the Thunder came in a Zoom call, it seems the team is not seriously considering drafting Beauchamp.

The 2022 NBA draft is scheduled for June 23.