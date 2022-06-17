ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaedon Sharpe talks about relationship with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in pre-draft presser

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
In his pre-draft media availability, former Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe spoke about his relationship with fellow Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“We got a good relationship,” said Sharpe. “I haven’t really talked to him about OKC.”

Sharpe, who also revealed that his first workout was with the Thunder, sounded pretty confident in himself. He said he thinks he’ll go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

With recent reports that Sharpe has the Thunder at the top of his list in preferred destinations, it’s a little hard to believe he hasn’t spoken to Gilgeous-Alexander about the Thunder. This is probably just Sharpe playing it smart with the media and not revealing too much of his draft process.

If the Thunder are to select Sharpe, a trade up from No. 12 will likely need to happen.

