ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Otero County Prison donates crochet items to Children’s Hospital

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – The Otero County Prison Facility donated several crochet items like stuffed animals, blankets, scarves, and beanie sets to the El Paso Children’s Hospital last week.

Over 600 items were donated to the Child Life Program which distributes the items to the sick children at the hospital.

Mrs. Vasquez who is the state crochet coordinator at the prison facility had the opportunity to visit with some of the young patients and gift them stuffed animals and blankets prior to COVID-19. She said there is a reason why she chooses to donate to this program at the hospital.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZCdR_0gFGKNmh00



    Crochet stuffed animals made by OCPF residents who are part of the crochet program.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wEF1N_0gFGKNmh00



    State residents hand-drew pictures to put together coloring books, also donated to the El Paso Children’s Hospital.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTBrt_0gFGKNmh00


    State residents hand-drew pictures to put together coloring books, also donated to the El Paso Children’s Hospital.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDAIi_0gFGKNmh00



    Crochet Coordinator Mrs. Vasquez with several items such as blankets, beanies and stuffed animals similar
    to what was donated to EPCH last week.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agJXv_0gFGKNmh00




    OCPF Crochet Coordinator Mrs. Vasquez (middle) with staff from the El Paso Children’s Hospital Child Life Program
    after dropping off boxes full of crochet items and coloring books made by residents of the facility .

Our state crochet program looks forward to being able to do something so impactful for those who need a little cheer in their life. Seeing firsthand the positive impact and big smiles that kids going through cancer or other sicknesses get on their faces was a great distraction to them and such a blessing to us.

Mrs. Vasquez, OCPF Crochet Coordinator

The facility’s crochet program has donated several items to the hospital as well as other community partners in the past.

For residents of the facility who are part of the crochet program making these items gives them a sense of purpose.

“I enjoy doing something constructive with my time and know that what I’m making is going to someone in need,” a resident shared.

Aside from the crochet items, coloring books made with illustrations hand-drawn by residents were also donated to the hospital. Eleven residents drew pictures of different images and sceneries but only the best were chosen by the classifications department of the facility.

Both MTC facilities have partnered with the El Paso Children’s Hospital in the past and we hope to continue our partnership and bring a smile to all those children’s faces.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KTSM

Covid-19 vaccines available for kids at El Paso Children’s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers the vaccine safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in children, including severe illness and death. For this reason, it has authorized the Emergency Use (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years old. El Paso Children’s Hospital […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Nonprofit started by little boy, mother feed El Paso homeless

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, a local nonprofit, helps feeds the homeless. The idea came from a young boy. The nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, has been feeding the homeless in El Paso since the coronavirus pandemic. he idea comes from a little boy, Wilbur, who is commonly referred […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Tx#The Child Life Program#Epch
KTSM

Extreme Weather Task Force to host special fan drive

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Extreme Weather Task Force (EWTF) will host a special fan drive on Wednesday, June 22nd. The drive will be from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Audi El Paso dealership located at 6318 Montana Avenue. The Extreme Weather Task Force says the arrival of 100-plus degree temperatures has […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Free Adoptions for ‘Dog Days of Summer’ at El Paso Animal Services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Animal Services is celebrating the Summer season with free adoptions during their ‘Dog Days of Summer’ campaign. The City’s El Paso Animal Services shelter remains at critical capacity, with over 1,000 pets waiting for their forever homes. The department will have...
EL PASO, TX
fox34.com

Vitalant to host thousand-dollar gift card giveaways for blood donors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant is hosting a giveaway for blood donors to possibly win one of three $3,000 prepaid gift cards. Only donors who give blood between June 20 and July 20 will be eligible. The nonprofit blood services provider alerted the public to a critical blood shortage on...
LUBBOCK, TX
KTSM

City administering COVID vaccine to 6 months and older

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children 6 months of age and older beginning Friday, June 24, at the City’s Community Clinics. With the recommendation by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), all local providers are now able to administer authorized COVID-19 vaccines […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Be Careful on Your Hikes In New Mexico & Be Aware of Velvet Ants

Tons of people enjoy spending time with nature to get in some exercise. Sometimes you can get burned out visiting the same places you have hiked in El Paso time and time again. Hence, the reason some people will travel outside of El Paso city limits for a different scene....
klaq.com

Graphic Photos May Spark El Chupacabra Rumors In El Paso

Recently some pictures were shared that would spark up el chupacabra rumors so fast in El Paso. We all remember the tales of the chupacabras and even the times when they made shirts. Well, some pictures a local ranch in Chaparral had shared on Facebook will stun some of you....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Immunize El Paso offers Covid-19 vaccines for children under 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been more than a year and a half since adult’s have been getting the Covid-19 vaccine but now children under 5 years old are eligible to get vaccinated. Although parent’s are still skeptical, on June 20th, 2022, the Department Of State House Services approved children under 6 months can […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Summer celebrated with free pet adoptions

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The campaign, "Dog Days of Summer" aims at reducing the pet population in at the El Paso Animal Services shelter. The group is offering free pet adoption throughout the Summer. They hope people consider adopting a shelter pet, especially as the shelter remains at...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TTUHSC researcher gets $489K grant for sleep study

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A researcher in Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso’s Center of Emphasis in Infectious Diseases was recently awarded a grant from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute to study the connection between the quality of sleep patients get in the hospital and sepsis. Assistant professor Wendy […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Marquez found guilty of murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ricardo Marquez was found guilty of murder Thursday morning. The jury took less than a day to deliver their judgement, in the case of Erika Gaytan’s disappearance and presumed murder. The trial restarted after a jury issue back in April forced a mistrial, as well as a 10-day pause due […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Art in the Park returns to Memorial Park this weekend

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) and Parks and Recreation is once again inviting the public to Art in the Park this weekend. Scheduled for Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, at Memorial Park (1701 North Copia) the free, weekend-long festival marks the return […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy