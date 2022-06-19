ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna, PA

Riverfest offers educational fun alongside Susquehanna

By Kevin Carroll
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQlZw_0gFGK2Kh00
Participants in Saturday’s kayak ride come ashore at the Nesbitt Park boat launch. The ride was part of this year’s NEPA Riverfest, with kayakers paddling down to Wilkes-Barre from Harding. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — In the 25 years since it was first held, Riverfest has aimed to provide two services to the people who come out each year: both a fun weekend full of entertainment and activities, and an education on the environment and the Susquehanna River.

On the second of three days along the banks of the Susquehanna, this year’s iteration of Riverfest certainly did its job.

Music, food and fun was interspersed between nearly 30 exhibits taking a look at the environment inside Nesbitt Park on Saturday.

Much of the fun was tied in to each exhibit, with t-shirt painting, a simulated archaeological dig and a glimpse at the tools of an 18th-century surgeon among the many stops underneath the Environmental Education tent.

“That’s our mission — education and recreation,” said John Maday, the executive director of the all-volunteer Riverfront Parks Committee and a driving force behind Riverfest.

Maday said that he felt a sense of pride when he recalled the humble beginnings of Riverfest, 25 years ago, and compared that to what the event has blossomed into today.

“We started in this park with some tables giving out information on a Saturday afternoon about the environment,” Maday said, gesturing to a small part of Nesbitt Park near the boat launch.

“That’s where we started … now you could see what it’s grown to.”

That growth presented itself on Saturday in the form of the large Environmental Education tent nestled right in the middle of the park, along with several food vendors, live music from the Fuzzy Park Band and Don Shappelle and The Pickups, guided walking tours and kayak rides down the Susquehanna.

The kayakers arrived at Nesbitt Park around 1:30 p.m. at the end of their journey down the river from Harding.

Kristen Hallett said that she had only gone out kayaking a couple of times before Saturday’s ride, but the trip down the Susquehanna only bolstered her resolve to become more involved with the activity.

“I still love it after 14 miles,” Hallett joked, referencing the distance from start to finish. “I wish it was a little warmer, but the wind gave us some momentum.”

Underneath the Education tent, several organizations devoted to the environment and to conservation set up shop to hand out information and chat with passersby.

It wasn’t just environmental groups participating, however; also featured at Riverfest were organizations like the Restored Church, the Luzerne County Historical Society, the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department and even the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, who handed out bracelets and coloring sheets.

Amanda Cromer, from the Penguins organization, said that she knew Maday from prior events; many of the other groups were reached out to and brought together by April Davies, the coordinator for the Environmental Education tent.

“We’ve reached out to environmental groups and other nonprofits to be here,” Davies said. “We want them to share their knowledge with the community.”

As they’ve always been on Riverfest weekend, the community was very happy to absorb that knowledge.

One popular stop was the Luzerne County Historical Society’s simulated archaeological dig, in which marbles and other “artifacts” were hidden in some soil for people to uncover.

Chase Benson, 11, turned up a number of items in his turn digging through the dirt.

“It’s nice here, I like to take my time and enjoy everything,” said Benson, who came up from West Chester, near Philadelphia, to attend Riverfest, as he’s done for the last couple of years. “I come here for the fun.”

Standing by watching his grandson dig was Shickshinny resident Owen Lavery, a faithful Riverfest attendee for many years, often with his grandson.

“I’m an environmental kind of guy, so I like it here,” Lavery said. “It’s good for the younger people, too, so they could learn.”

After being reduced to just two days over the last couple of years, Riverfest will conclude on Sunday with its third and final day of activities, including a Father’s Day paddleboat ride from Nesbitt Park to Hunlock Creek.

Comments / 1

Related
WOLF

$500,000 grant for Gateway Center Hotel Project

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski announced the approval of a $500,000 grant to the Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund for the Gateway Project. This grant now brings the funding to create a Hyatt Hotel facility on the corner of Market and River St. in Wilkes-Barre up to $7 million.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Selinsgrove man catches largest fish in 2021 Pennsylvania Angler Awards

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man has caught the heaviest fish in all of Pennsylvania to take home the 2021 Angler Award for largest flathead catfish. Garrett Hollenbach caught the 57-pound 9-ounce fish while fishing on Lake Aldred in September. This makes it the largest of any fish caught last year. Hollenbach caught the fish during the 24 hour "Iron Man" event held by the Catfish Mafia Tournament Series, a...
SELINSGROVE, PA
Newswatch 16

Helping Wilkes-Barre families make delicious and nutritious decisions

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a day dedicated to healthy eating for kids in Wilkes-Barre — Child Nutrition Day. For families, it's not just about eating but about education. "We know that to instill the importance of healthy eating, nutrition, physical activity. This is the time to do it so they are set up for success," said Brittany Shoemaker, director of Luzerne County Head Start.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Editorial: ‘Agnes’ film captures the spirit of the Valley

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The boat rescues from second story windows. The man who died while trying to save others, tumbling into the bloated river washing through city streets. The buildings blazing amid water so deep no firetruck could reach them. Whole sections of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susquehanna, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Society
Wilkes-barre, PA
Society
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Susquehanna, PA
Government
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Times Leader

Agnes by the numbers

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Here are some facts about the wrath of Agnes, as compiled from Times Leader archival reports:. • 18 inches of rain swelled the Susquehanna River to a record crest of 40.6 feet. • The water spread out, covering 48 square miles.
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Agnes at Fifty: A look back at the flood of 1972

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s hard to believe that 50 years ago a storm hit the Wilkes-Barre area changing lives and the landscape forever. On Monday night, Eyewitness News will spend an hour, remembering tropical storm Agnes. The storm that ravaged the region in June of 1972. The video in many of the stories […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Family bowling center celebrates 50 years of business

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday marks 50 years a popular family bowling center has been in business. Daniel Chacko has been bowling since he was 5 years old. 50 years ago on June 21, 1972, his father, John Chacko signed the paperwork officially purchasing jimmy’s central lanes which would come to be known as […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Education#Walking Tours#An Education
WBRE

Road closures scheduled for Pridefest Parade

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City road closures are scheduled for Sunday, 26 for the Pridefest Parade. According to a release, the NEPA Rainbow Alliance’s Pridefest Parade will take place on Sunday, June 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and the following road closures are scheduled for Downtown Wilkes-Barre: South Main Street from […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
macaronikid.com

Garden Bros Circus coming to Wilkes-Barre

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Wilkes-Barre from June 23rd- June 26th!. Thursday, June 23rd at 4:30 or 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24th at 4:30 or 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25th at 1:30, 4:30, or 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26th at 1:00, 4:00, or 7:00 p.m. JUST $14.50 for...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County resident wins $862,000 lottery prize

Lycoming County, Pa. — One lottery winner has brought home a reward of $862,803.50 in the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Pennsylvania Progressive game. The purchasing location of the winning ticket, Dandy Mini Mart in Jersey Shore, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket on Tuesday, June 14. Pennsylvania Progressive is a $30 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $500,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Abandoned puppies found in parking lot in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Six puppies, believed to be less than one week old, were found inside a bag in a shopping cart at the Mount Pocono Walmart. "It is horrible because they could have suffocated in a plastic bag," said Wendy Edwards, the vet tech at the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe, also known as AWSOM, in Stroud Township.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Wolf promises veto on Pennsylvania 'Don't Say Gay' bill

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A Pennsylvania Senate committee advanced two bills that have drawn comparisons to Florida's "parental rights" law. The proposed bills would limit discussions of gender and sexual identity in the classroom for certain grade levels. Supporters of the proposed law have raised concerns about age-inappropriate discussions in schools. Governor Tom Wolf has said should the bills reach his desk, he will veto them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lackawanna announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols on the Independence Day holiday weekend. According to PSP, the aim of the checkpoints and patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. PSP says to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Medical marijuana dispensary readying to move into decades-old Allentown area pub

A medical marijuana dispensary is readying to move into a building that once housed a decades-old Hanover Township, Lehigh County pub. Wakefield, Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings, which operates 17 Pennsylvania and five New Jersey medical marijuana dispensaries, plans to open this summer in space previously occupied by Chess N Checkers Pub & Restaurant. The pub closed in December 2021 after nearly a quarter-century in business at 1801 Airport Road.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Search efforts continue for missing Stroudsburg woman

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are continuing to investigate a missing woman in Monroe County. Police are continuing to search for missing 45-year-old Dana Smithers, who was last seen leaving a friend’s house on the night of May 28 and reported as missing on June 4. Smithers is described as […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Agnes at Fifty: Historic Damage

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As you can imagine- the landscape changed during tropical storm, Agnes. Eyewitness News took a walk through downtown Wilkes-Barre with local historian Tony Brooks. According to Tony Brooks, president of the Wilkes Barre preservation society, much is to be realized about the Agnes flood “It was 1 billion dollars worth of […]
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy