On 06/20/22 at approximately 11:45 am, the Macomb Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 200 block of E. University Dr. Witnesses stated that a vehicle went off the roadway and up an embankment, causing it be become airborne. Witnesses further stated that the vehicle came to a rest in Oakwood Cemetery and that the driver was currently fleeing from the scene on foot.

MACOMB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO