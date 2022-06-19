After more than 200 days in hospital, heart transplant ‘Super Sammy’ is home

Super Sammy (Garland Jones)

HUBER HEIGHTS — After 220 days in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and a heart transplant, 4-year-old “Super Sammy” Jones is finally home in Huber Heights.

News Center 7 first introduced you to Jones in February, as he geared up to watch the Bengals play in the Super Bowl from his hospital bed.

Jones was born with a rare form of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and has had four previous open-heart surgeries.

In April, Jones’ family announced on social media that he had received a transplant. Since then his family has posted updates on his healing process.

On June 17, the family posted “After 220 days and a heart transplant, we are headed home for good by God’s grace!”

Jones is home just in time to celebrate Father’s Day with his dad Garland.

