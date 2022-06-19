ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

After more than 200 days in hospital, heart transplant ‘Super Sammy’ is home

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xc4vQ_0gFGJMwB00
Super Sammy (Garland Jones)

HUBER HEIGHTS — After 220 days in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and a heart transplant, 4-year-old “Super Sammy” Jones is finally home in Huber Heights.

News Center 7 first introduced you to Jones in February, as he geared up to watch the Bengals play in the Super Bowl from his hospital bed.

Jones was born with a rare form of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and has had four previous open-heart surgeries.

In April, Jones’ family announced on social media that he had received a transplant. Since then his family has posted updates on his healing process.

On June 17, the family posted “After 220 days and a heart transplant, we are headed home for good by God’s grace!”

Jones is home just in time to celebrate Father’s Day with his dad Garland.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Huber Heights, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Huber Heights, OH
Sports
Huber Heights, OH
Health
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Daily Mail

Mother reveals how her seven-month-old daughter's seemingly normal runny nose and 'nursery' cold was the first symptom of a rare childhood blood cancer

A mother has revealed how the first symptom of her infant daughter's blood cancer was a seemingly normal runny nose and cold. Anjna Caulton, 44, from Perton, South Staffordshire, noticed her seven-month-old daughter Mia had been suffering common cold symptoms, but didn't become concerned until she found more worrying changes to the baby's body.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Transplant#Heart Surgeries#American Football#Bengals#Cox Media Group
Chattanooga Daily News

Unvaccinated father, who spent 47 days on ECMO and was given 6% chance of surviving after contracting COVID-19, says he is still sore as his muscles regenerate, and has nerve damage in his hands and feet

Before their illness, the 34-year-old man and his wife declined the COVID-19 vaccine. His wife reportedly said that she and her husband wanted more information before deciding to be vaccinated. The 34-year-old father reportedly spent 47 days on ECMO, under sedation, and was given 6% chance of surviving after contracting COVID-19. The ECMO machine, according to doctors, is the last hope for COVID patients. Now, the man says he is still sore as his muscles regenerate, and has nerve damage in his hands and feet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother-of-one, 39, left suffering '10 to 15 mini-strokes a day' three months after giving birth to her son has condition treated through surgery

A mother who suffered up to 15 mini-strokes a day and was so worried she would die that she wrote a goodbye letter for her baby son says surgery saved her life. Kate Sippel, 39, from Ohio, initially wrote off early signs as due to being unfit after pregnancy. But after she collapsed at home and was 'paralyzed for 30 seconds' just three months after giving birth to her son, John David, she went to the ER.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
CBS New York

Father undergoes rare triple transplant for new heart, lungs and kidney

NEW YORK -- A New York father is especially thankful this Father's Day. He's the first patient in the Northeast to receive a triple transplant for a new heart, lungs and kidney.Steve Quinn is grateful he can now be the dad he wants to be with his daughter Ciara."I was basically like observing her life, instead of participating it," Quinn said.The 40-year-old suffers from a rare autoimmune disorder that causes the immune system to attack the lungs and kidneys. He received a new kidney in his 20's and his health was good. But a few months ago, he started...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with rare form of kidney cancer is now helping patients at the hospital that treated her

A woman whose kidney cancer was diagnosed at the height of the pandemic and was left so traumatised she developed PTSD symptoms has turned full circle, and is now helping patients with their psychological health at the hospital where she was treated.Life was going brilliantly for recruiter Laura Wilkinson, 30, when the March 2020 lockdown hit, as she decided to move her long-term boyfriend, electronics technician Ashley Wilson, 27, into her home in Lancaster, Lancashire, only for him to propose the following day.Her only niggle came in June when the urinary tract infections (UTIs)  she had experienced back to...
CANCER
Shreveport Magazine

Mother, whose baby had just gotten back from the hospital after being admitted with COVID-related pneumonia and dehydration, says her quick reaction on instinct managed to save him from choking

The 30-year-old mother, who is a registered nurse, and her infant son just got back home from a couple of days in the hospital after the baby was admitted to the hospital with COVID-related pneumonia and dehydration. The little boy was reportedly eating lunch when his mother noticed he was struggling to breathe. The mom claims her quick reaction on instinct managed to save her son from choking. Now, she is urging other parents to be prepared and get first aid training.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
83K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy