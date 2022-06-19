ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence police arrest man wanted for January murder

By Manny Martinez
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect wanted for a January murder was arrested Saturday by Florence police, according to a news release.

Le’Andre Kajuan Richardson, 20, allegedly killed Joshua Dequan Brogsia , 26, Jan. 2, 2022, in an armed robbery at a home on Waverly Avenue.

Richardson was spotted in a car by Florence police officers Saturday and allegedly led officers on a chase before he ditched his vehicle. Authorities said Richardson tried running away before he was caught and taken into custody.

Richardson faces charges of armed robbery, murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a violent felon.

The Florence Police Department said more charges are pending because Richardson was “reportedly in possession of a quantity of suspected drugs at the time of his arrest.”

Richardson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center, where records show he was booked Saturday afternoon.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

