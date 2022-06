A D.C. resident received an unwelcome surprise when she returned home after spending months away: her Jeep had been destroyed. Susan Hekhuis left the area at the end of February to take care of her elderly mother, who had broken her leg. But when Hekhuis sent a friend to check on her Jeep a few weeks ago, that’s when her sorry tale began, Washington NBC TV affiliate WRC-4 reported.

CARS ・ 7 HOURS AGO